Dr. Kobulnicky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Kobulnicky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Kobulnicky, MD
Dr. David Kobulnicky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hampton, VA.
Dr. Kobulnicky works at
Dr. Kobulnicky's Office Locations
Virginia Oncology Associates3000 Coliseum Dr Ste 104, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 229-2236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kobulnicky takes his time with his patients. He has phoned me several times and is responsive to questions and concerns.
About Dr. David Kobulnicky, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1245676477
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobulnicky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobulnicky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobulnicky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobulnicky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobulnicky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobulnicky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.