Dr. David Koch, MD
Dr. David Koch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1528148061
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University of Alabama
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Gastroenterology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Koch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koch has seen patients for Esophageal Varices, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.