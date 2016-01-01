Overview

Dr. David Koch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Koch works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Varices, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.