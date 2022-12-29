Overview of Dr. David Kolessar, MD

Dr. David Kolessar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kolessar works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA with other offices in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.