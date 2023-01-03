Overview of Dr. David Koota, MD

Dr. David Koota, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Koota works at Genitourinary Surgeons of Nj PA in Hillsborough, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.