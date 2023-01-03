Dr. David Koota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Koota, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Koota, MD
Dr. David Koota, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Koota works at
Dr. Koota's Office Locations
Genitourinary Surgeons of Nj PA211 Courtyard Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (732) 390-8700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Urology Care Alliance / GU Surgeons579A Cranbury Rd Ste 105, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-8700
Urology Care Alliance GU Surgeons294 Applegarth Rd Ste A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 390-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Five stars are not enough for my experience with Dr. Koota. I met Dr. Koota in the emergency room of Saint Peters in 2014 when I was in renal failure. My story is a long one, but in short, I had to have about five surgeries regarding kidney stones. The surgeon who I originally saw at Raritan Bay. Did not want to continue to treat me because I was uninsured at the time. At that emergency surgery in 2014, when I was scared for my life, Dr. Koota was concerned with me and only me and getting better when I told him that I didn’t have any insurance. After a surgery and many tests, Dr. Koota had discovered that my left kidney was non functional and probably was for some time. My right kidney was filled with huge kidney stones, the kind that will not pass through your system. I have had to have three surgeries over time to get rid of them. My kidney health for my one and only kidney is currently excellent and that is because of Dr. Koota‘s expertise and compassion for his patients.
About Dr. David Koota, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1548367006
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Williams College
Frequently Asked Questions
