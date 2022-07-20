Overview of Dr. David Korber, MD

Dr. David Korber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Korber works at Korber Eye Care and Surgery Center in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.