Dr. David Korfin, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Korfin, DPM
Dr. David Korfin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Korfin's Office Locations
David Korfin DPM1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 510, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 313-3338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Korfin worked wonders solving my plantar fasciitis in my heal. This is the second time I have had this issue and first time he treated me. Last doctor told me to stretch it and it took over a year to heal. This time it took less than 3 months and I am up and running again.
About Dr. David Korfin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1396814232
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korfin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korfin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korfin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korfin has seen patients for Heel Spur, Bunion Surgery and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korfin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Korfin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korfin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korfin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korfin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.