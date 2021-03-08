Overview

Dr. David Korn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Korn works at Elite Health Medical Group in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Davie, FL and North Bay Village, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.