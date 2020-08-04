Overview

Dr. David Kornhauser, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Kornhauser works at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.