Dr. David Kosmoski, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kosmoski, MD
Dr. David Kosmoski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center.
Dr. Kosmoski's Office Locations
1
Grapevine Neurosurgery421 E State Highway 114 Ste 450, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 310-9320
2
Heb Neurosurgery PA431 E State Highway 114 Ste 450, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 310-9320
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kosmoski was very detailed in his explanation of my condition and the procedure he would perform. He put me and my wide at ease about moving forward with the surgery. I was desperate for relief and I got it! I woke up pain free for the first time in almost 3 years. He also stressed that I had a huge role to play in my recovery to ensure the surgery was a success. I followed his instructions and I am virtually pain free 2 years later. I actually felt great immediately after surgery even when the anesthesia/pain medication was completely out of my system. Even my incision was painless. Honestly, the COVID test was the worst part of my experience. Dr. Kosmoski and his staff are awesome!
About Dr. David Kosmoski, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1710980545
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Zale Lipshy Hospital
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas A&M University
- Neurosurgery
