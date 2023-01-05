See All Neurosurgeons in Southlake, TX
Dr. David Kosmoski, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Kosmoski, MD

Dr. David Kosmoski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center.

Dr. Kosmoski works at Grapevine Neurosurgery in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kosmoski's Office Locations

    Grapevine Neurosurgery
    421 E State Highway 114 Ste 450, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 310-9320
    Heb Neurosurgery PA
    431 E State Highway 114 Ste 450, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 310-9320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Southlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Decompression Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. David Kosmoski, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710980545
    Education & Certifications

    • Ut Southwestern Zale Lipshy Hospital
    • Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Texas A&M University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kosmoski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosmoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kosmoski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kosmoski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kosmoski works at Grapevine Neurosurgery in Southlake, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kosmoski’s profile.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosmoski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosmoski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosmoski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosmoski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

