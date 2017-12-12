See All Podiatrists in Nashua, NH
Dr. David Kosofsky, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (7)
Map Pin Small Nashua, NH
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Kosofsky, DPM

Dr. David Kosofsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Optometry and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Kosofsky works at St Joseph Hospital Podiatry in Nashua, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kosofsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nashua Podiatry Associates Pllc
    166 Kinsley St Ste 201, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 880-9177
  2. 2
    St Joseph Hospital of Nashua Nh
    172 Kinsley St, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 882-3000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    
    About Dr. David Kosofsky, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053397125
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University / College of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kosofsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kosofsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kosofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kosofsky works at St Joseph Hospital Podiatry in Nashua, NH. View the full address on Dr. Kosofsky’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosofsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

