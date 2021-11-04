Dr. David Kouba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kouba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kouba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kouba, MD is a Dermatologist in Wauseon, OH. They completed their fellowship with Mohs Micrographic Surgery
Dr. Kouba works at
Locations
1
Wauseon Dermasurgery Center1090 N Shoop Ave, Wauseon, OH 43567 Directions (419) 330-5200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
2
Adrian Office1136 Country Club Rd Unit C, Adrian, MI 49221 Directions (517) 265-6055Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
3
THE TOLEDO CLINIC - Main Office4235 Secor Rd Bldg 2, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5795Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
4
Woodville Office1100 W Main St, Woodville, OH 43469 Directions (419) 479-5795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Extraordinary. I can't think of the right words to describe his personality, professionalism, candor & abilities in his field of expertise. I had a hole in my temple area the size of a nickel and you can't even tell I had surgery.
About Dr. David Kouba, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1073561866
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Greater Baltimore Med Ctr
- Haverford College
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
