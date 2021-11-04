Overview

Dr. David Kouba, MD is a Dermatologist in Wauseon, OH. They completed their fellowship with Mohs Micrographic Surgery



Dr. Kouba works at The Toledo Clinic in Wauseon, OH with other offices in Adrian, MI, Toledo, OH and Woodville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.