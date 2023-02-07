Dr. David Kovacevic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovacevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kovacevic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Kovacevic, MD
Dr. David Kovacevic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Kovacevic works at
Dr. Kovacevic's Office Locations
-
1
New York Metropolitan Orthopaedics & Spine143 W 29th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 328-9104
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors Midtown51 W 51st St Ste 370, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 305-4565
-
3
ColumbiaDoctors Orthopedics1 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions (212) 305-4565
-
4
ColumbiaDoctors Orthopedics155 White Plains Rd # W100, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (212) 305-4565
-
5
New York Metropolitan Orthopaedics & Spine9226 Kennedy Blvd Ste 2, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (646) 328-9104Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
6
New York Metropolitan Orthopaedics & Spine1320 Adams St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (646) 328-9104
-
7
Heart & Vascular Center Outpatient Services800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 737-1057Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kovacevic?
I visited Dr. Kovacevic after years of chronic knee pain. I had been recommended to him after doing some physical therapy. After careful listening, exams, and imaging, Dr. Kovacevic recommended a PRP injection to help heal a small tear in my meniscus, to see if that would ease the pain. I am so glad I trusted him - after the injection and more PT, I am relatively pain-free. I appreciated feeling heard and respected as a patient in his practice and received excellent care.
About Dr. David Kovacevic, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish
- 1841463122
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovacevic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovacevic accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovacevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovacevic works at
Dr. Kovacevic has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovacevic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kovacevic speaks Croatian, Serbian and Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovacevic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovacevic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovacevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovacevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.