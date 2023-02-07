See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. David Kovacevic, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (56)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Kovacevic, MD

Dr. David Kovacevic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.

Dr. Kovacevic works at Hudson Pro Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in New York, NY with other offices in Bronxville, NY, Tarrytown, NY, North Bergen, NJ, Hoboken, NJ and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kovacevic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Metropolitan Orthopaedics & Spine
    143 W 29th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 328-9104
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors Midtown
    51 W 51st St Ste 370, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-4565
  3. 3
    ColumbiaDoctors Orthopedics
    1 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville, NY 10708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-4565
  4. 4
    ColumbiaDoctors Orthopedics
    155 White Plains Rd # W100, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-4565
  5. 5
    New York Metropolitan Orthopaedics & Spine
    9226 Kennedy Blvd Ste 2, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 328-9104
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    New York Metropolitan Orthopaedics & Spine
    1320 Adams St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 328-9104
  7. 7
    Heart & Vascular Center Outpatient Services
    800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 737-1057
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palisades Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Humerus Fracture
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Humerus Fracture

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 07, 2023
    I visited Dr. Kovacevic after years of chronic knee pain. I had been recommended to him after doing some physical therapy. After careful listening, exams, and imaging, Dr. Kovacevic recommended a PRP injection to help heal a small tear in my meniscus, to see if that would ease the pain. I am so glad I trusted him - after the injection and more PT, I am relatively pain-free. I appreciated feeling heard and respected as a patient in his practice and received excellent care.
    — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. David Kovacevic, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kovacevic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovacevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kovacevic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kovacevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kovacevic has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovacevic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovacevic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovacevic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovacevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovacevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

