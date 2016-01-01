Overview of Dr. David Kowalczyk, MD

Dr. David Kowalczyk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Kowalczyk works at Colorado Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.