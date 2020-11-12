Dr. Kowalk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Kowalk, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kowalk, MD
Dr. David Kowalk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Kowalk's Office Locations
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 566-3031
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine501 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 663-9573
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician, very knowledgeable and well-respected in the medical community
About Dr. David Kowalk, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1740258409
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalk has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.