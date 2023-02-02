See All Nephrologists in Oak Park, IL
Super Profile

Dr. David Kracker, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Kracker, MD

Dr. David Kracker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Macneal Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Kracker works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI) in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kracker's Office Locations

    Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana, Oak Park
    1 Erie Ct Ste L-700, Oak Park, IL 60302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 524-4576
    Oak Park Hospital
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 2600, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 524-4576

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Macneal Hospital
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • West Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Dr Kracker is very professional and informative. He’s also very helpful
    Roseanne Payne — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Kracker, MD
    About Dr. David Kracker, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1194722934
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Presby Hosp Of Cornell
    • Northwestern Hosp Syst
    Medical Education
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kracker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kracker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kracker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kracker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kracker works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI) in Oak Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kracker’s profile.

    Dr. Kracker has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kracker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kracker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kracker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kracker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kracker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

