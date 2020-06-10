See All Urologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. David Kraebber, MD

Urology
2.9 (10)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, NC
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Kraebber, MD

Dr. David Kraebber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Dr. Kraebber works at Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kraebber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown
    1124 Gallery Park Ln Ste 300, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4614

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 10, 2020
    Maybe somewhat gruff but felt like he was an old friend after a few moments. I believe he is an excellent physician bur I doubr he will ever be real chatty.
    LEE M GREENE — Jun 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Kraebber, MD
    About Dr. David Kraebber, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1659372639
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kraebber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kraebber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kraebber works at Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kraebber’s profile.

    Dr. Kraebber has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraebber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraebber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraebber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraebber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraebber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

