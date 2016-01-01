Overview of Dr. David Krahe, DO

Dr. David Krahe, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Krahe works at Twinsburg Family Health and Surgery Center in Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Unicompartmental Hip Surgery, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.