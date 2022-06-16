Overview of Dr. David Kraklau, MD

Dr. David Kraklau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Kraklau works at Lakeland Urology in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Niles, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.