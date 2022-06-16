Dr. David Kraklau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraklau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kraklau, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kraklau, MD
Dr. David Kraklau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Dr. Kraklau's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeland Urology815 Saint Joseph Dr Ste F, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 983-3455
-
2
Lakeland Urology42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 200, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 684-5447
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- SelectHealth
- Starmark
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional! Kind of doc you'd hope to see at U of Chicago, Northwestern or Rush. He's here! He was that good to me, a prostate cancer survivor, active 70 year old, with once a year symptom, and did a scope after CT, and diagnosed my situation perfectly with recommended next steps. Trust this doctor!! He is that good!
About Dr. David Kraklau, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1033546122
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Lakeland Urology
