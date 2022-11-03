Overview of Dr. David Kramer, MD

Dr. David Kramer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida.



Dr. Kramer works at Recovery Unplugged in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in North Miami, FL and Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.