Overview of Dr. David Kreitzman, MD

Dr. David Kreitzman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Kreitzman works at Parkinson Disease/Mvmnt Dsordrs in Commack, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.