Overview of Dr. David Kress, MD

Dr. David Kress, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Kress works at Aurora Cardiovascular & Thoracic Services in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Maze Procedure, Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.