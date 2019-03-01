Dr. David Kress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kress, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kress, MD
Dr. David Kress, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Kress works at
Dr. Kress' Office Locations
Aurora Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery2901 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 507, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-3780
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome, I will continue with Dr. Kress if needed. He was thorough in first consultation . Explained things very well and left you with a feeling of total confidence in taking care of the procedure. He speaks so calmly and you cant help but feel the same. When left office that day I was certain I had the right Dr. I would and will recommend him to anyone. His support team also is very. Friendly and knowledgeable . Thanks to Dr. Kress and his team!
About Dr. David Kress, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1619938701
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Wis Hospital Clin
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kress has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kress accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kress has seen patients for Maze Procedure, Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kress on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kress. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.