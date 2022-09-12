Dr. Kroessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Kroessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Kroessler, MD
Dr. David Kroessler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.
Dr. Kroessler works at
Dr. Kroessler's Office Locations
1
Leland S Blough Jr DMD Ltd.33 College Hill Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 822-4673
2
Angell Street Psychiatry Ltd321 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 274-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kroessler has been extremely helpful to my husband for his severe anxiety. He keeps in touch with him regularly and always follows up to see if he needs an RX refill.
About Dr. David Kroessler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1740211168
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kroessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kroessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kroessler has seen patients for Anxiety, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kroessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroessler. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroessler.
