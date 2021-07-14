Overview of Dr. David Krpata, MD

Dr. David Krpata, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Krpata works at CLEVELAND CLINIC in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.