Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krulewitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM
Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Krulewitz's Office Locations
- 1 9455 W Russell Rd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 871-9292
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krulewitz?
Excellent podiatrist took care of my foot problems. Highly recommended
About Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1972571966
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krulewitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krulewitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krulewitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krulewitz has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krulewitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Krulewitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krulewitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krulewitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krulewitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.