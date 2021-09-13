See All Podiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM

Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Krulewitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    9455 W Russell Rd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 871-9292

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Multiple Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krulewitz?

    Sep 13, 2021
    Excellent podiatrist took care of my foot problems. Highly recommended
    Al beresid — Sep 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krulewitz to family and friends

    Dr. Krulewitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krulewitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM.

    About Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972571966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krulewitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krulewitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krulewitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krulewitz has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krulewitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Krulewitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krulewitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krulewitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krulewitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Krulewitz, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.