Dr. David Kulber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kulber, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kulber, MD
Dr. David Kulber, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kulber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kulber's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Surgery Medical Group8635 W 3rd St Ste 990W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulber?
Dr. Kulber may ot have the best bedside manner but he makes up for it skills. He did an unbelievable hernia repair on me, made the incision inside my belly button and, I kid you not, my "innie" look better than it did to begin with :)
About Dr. David Kulber, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568474732
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulber works at
Dr. Kulber has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.