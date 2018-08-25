See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Morristown, NJ
Dr. David Kuo, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Kuo, MD

Dr. David Kuo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Kuo works at Ahs in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuo's Office Locations

    Ahs
    435 South St Ste 350, Morristown, NJ 07960 (973) 889-6800
    Integrative Care LLC
    163 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 (973) 952-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 25, 2018
    Dr Kuo has been my PCP for 15 years. He is very knowledgeable, a great listener, and exceptionally easy to work with. He knows when to get others involved. What’s most amazing is that he remembers the smallest details of my case even though i may not see him for 12 months or more. He has always gone out of his way to address my health issues and questions regardless of his very busy schedule. I could not recommend him more highly.
    Michael Fischer in Madison, NJ — Aug 25, 2018
    About Dr. David Kuo, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1316910722
    Education & Certifications

    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

