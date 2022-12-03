Overview of Dr. David Kurss, MD

Dr. David Kurss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosps|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Kurss works at SUBURBAN OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.