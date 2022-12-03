Dr. David Kurss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kurss, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kurss, MD
Dr. David Kurss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosps|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Kurss' Office Locations
Suburban OB-GYN-Invision Health - Women's Wellness Center of WNY400 International Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 688-0500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I was a student of Dr Kurss and had such a great experience I had to share. He is an incredibly knowledgeable doctor and communicates this knowledge in such a way that no patient feels in the dark when it comes to their health. He cares so deeply about his students and patients alike, and even offered to work with me during his time off so that I could get the hours I needed for school. He is incredibly thorough with his patients, and urges us as as future providers to never blindly reassure patients that everything is ok, but to instead take all possible precautions so that we can be confident when saying this. Perhaps most importantly, he has such a kind heart and joyful spirit that even the most apprehensive patient feels at peace. He is a doctor that I would not only entrust with my own medical care, but also that of any of the important women in my life.
About Dr. David Kurss, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1720029002
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Affil Prog
- SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosps|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
