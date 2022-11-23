Dr. David Kurzrock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurzrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kurzrock, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kurzrock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Locations
Jeffrey J. Guttas M.d. A Medical Corp.100 S San Mateo Dr Ste 400, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 696-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I know I can depend on Dr. Kurzrock. He is what I'd call "old school". Definitely a physician that cares. When I first discovered that I had heart issues and was looking for care, Dr. Kurzrock was recommended by several different sources. I'm glad I took their advice.
About Dr. David Kurzrock, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
