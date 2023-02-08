Dr. David Kutler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kutler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Kutler, MD
Dr. David Kutler, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kutler's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Avenue 5th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Systems
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
As always, totally caring & professional... Dr Kutler listens to the patient's concerns & responds in a clinical yet understandable manner...he maps a path forward which is clear & logical.
About Dr. David Kutler, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1346242476
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kutler accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kutler has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
437 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.