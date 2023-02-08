Overview of Dr. David Kutler, MD

Dr. David Kutler, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Kutler works at Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.