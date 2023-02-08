See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. David Kutler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Kutler, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.9 (437)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Kutler, MD

Dr. David Kutler, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kutler works at Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kutler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    1305 York Avenue 5th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Oral Cavity Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Laryngeal Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Larynx Repair Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Reduction Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Systems
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 437 ratings
    Patient Ratings (437)
    5 Star
    (423)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kutler?

    Feb 08, 2023
    As always, totally caring & professional... Dr Kutler listens to the patient's concerns & responds in a clinical yet understandable manner...he maps a path forward which is clear & logical.
    Joseph Coleman — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Kutler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Kutler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kutler to family and friends

    Dr. Kutler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kutler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Kutler, MD.

    About Dr. David Kutler, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346242476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kutler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kutler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kutler works at Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kutler’s profile.

    Dr. Kutler has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    437 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Kutler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.