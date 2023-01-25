See All Podiatrists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. David Kyle, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (158)
Map Pin Small Huntsville, AL
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Kyle, DPM

Dr. David Kyle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.

Dr. Kyle works at The Orthopaedic Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Athens, AL and Scottsboro, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kyle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopedic Center
    927 Franklin St SE Fl 4, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 539-2728
  2. 2
    Toc Therapy Athens
    22454 US Highway 72 Ste 200, Athens, AL 35613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 539-2728
  3. 3
    Toc Therapy Scottsboro
    104 Liberty Ln, Scottsboro, AL 35769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 539-2728

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital
  • Marshall Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 158 ratings
    Patient Ratings (158)
    5 Star
    (152)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. David Kyle, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518212026
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kyle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kyle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kyle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kyle has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    158 patients have reviewed Dr. Kyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

