Dr. David Labiner, MD
Dr. David Labiner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 322-3804Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Children's Clinic Rehabilitation Svs2600 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 324-5437
Banner Alzheimer's Institute3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-8888
Banner -- University Medical Group6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 131, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 694-3940
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Thanks to Dr. Labiner and his compassionate care, I am now living a seizure-free life. After living for years with seizures and being not responsive to medications, he helped guide me to a skilled neurosurgeon for epilepsy surgery. He is knowledgeable, caring, and responsive - as are his staff. We drive down from Phoenix for his care, and it's well worth the drive. He is an exceptional doctor that listens and provides personalized, compassionate care.
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Epilepsy and Neurology
