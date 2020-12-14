Dr. David Labowitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Labowitz, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Labowitz, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NYCOM and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Evanston Hospital.
Radiology Clinic - Vernon Hills225 N Milwaukee Ave # 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 657-1900
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Evanston Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Labowitz?
Dr Labowitz is a good doctor that truly understands patient needs and concerns and is willing to work with them. I had an appointment with Dr Labowitz for rectal bleeding. He did a very thorough exam and walked me through all the options and answered all my questions patiently. We then proceeded to do a colonoscopy as per his recommendation. Before the procedure his office was kind enough to communicate to my questions on NorthShoreConnect and walk me through some of the key prep steps. On the day of the colonoscopy after the procedure he was more than happy to come back and discuss the findings with me twice since I was just coming off the sedation. Both times he took his time and explained all the details. Overall a very great experience even with the care team at the Vernon Hills GI clinical staff
About Dr. David Labowitz, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1376799577
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- NYCOM
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Labowitz works at
