Overview

Dr. David Labowitz, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NYCOM and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Labowitz works at NorthShore Medical Group in Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.