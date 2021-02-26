See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Brownsville, TX
Dr. David Ladden, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Brownsville, TX
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Ladden, MD

Dr. David Ladden, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX and Woodland Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Ladden works at Brownsville Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ladden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brownsville Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery
    100 E Alton Gloor Blvd Ste 150, Brownsville, TX 78526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 396-8734

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Regional Medical Center
  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
  • Woodland Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    George Asselin — Feb 26, 2021
    About Dr. David Ladden, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093764284
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami|University Of Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Ladden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ladden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ladden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ladden works at Brownsville Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ladden’s profile.

    Dr. Ladden has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

