Dr. David Ladden, MD
Dr. David Ladden, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Brownsville Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery100 E Alton Gloor Blvd Ste 150, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 396-8734
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
I was brought to Valley REGIONAL ER after suffering a stroke last July. After Three Months of ICU and Re-hab I was sent to Dr Ladden for Cartoid Operations . He was instrumental in my recovery. He performed both arteries surgically and successfully removed blockages from Both. He and Jessica also were instrumental in getting me weaned from my Oxygen dependency with help and advice not provided by other Caretakers responsible for my well being. until I told them what Dr Ladden had said. Sure enough they followed his advice and hours later I was off Oxygen and on my way home! He is definitely in "Aladdins Lamp!" Since Then we have recommended Dr Aladden to others for their surgeries and all agree with us. Thank you once again!
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1093764284
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami|University Of Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush Medical College
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
