Overview of Dr. David Lally, MD

Dr. David Lally, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Lally works at New England Retina Consultants in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.