Overview of Dr. David Lambarski, DPM

Dr. David Lambarski, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School Of Medicine - D.P.M.|Temple University School Of Medicine-D.P.M. and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Lambarski works at Northeast Foot Care Pllc in Amsterdam, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.