Dr. David Lamey, MD
Overview of Dr. David Lamey, MD
Dr. David Lamey, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Advantage Care Network901 N Curtis Rd Ste 304, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 342-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Highly recommend. All staff is friendly from front office to nursing and Dr Lamey. He's honest, kind and takes all the time you need.
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Carroll College
