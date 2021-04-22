Dr. David Lan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Henderson County Community Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lan works at
Locations
-
1
Stern Cardio8060 Wolf River Blvd, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Henderson County Community Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lan?
Did major heart repair for my wife. This is a very good doctor. Did one procedure on me probably will need another. Yes I would recommend Dr. Lan to my Family and Friends.
About Dr. David Lan, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1588641526
Education & Certifications
- Shanghai School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lan works at
Dr. Lan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.