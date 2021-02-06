Overview of Dr. David Landers, MD

Dr. David Landers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Landers works at HUMCCP in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.