Dr. David Lane, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Lane works at Dermatologic Surgery of the Carolinas Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.