Dr. David Lane, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lane, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatologic Surgery of the Carolinas15830 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 225, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Lane for a second basal cell removal, this time from my left ear. Having received the biopsy report earlier, he inspected the damage to my ear, and we discussed options. He cut out the basal cell damage area to clear margins, then sutured what was left of my ear back together, inside and out. I followed their directions for cleaning, the use of Vaseline and bandaging for the ear for a week; then returned for removal of the sutures. My ear is now healed, though it is smaller and shaped differently, it works perfectly fine and still supports my glasses and hearing aid. Barring cosmetic surgery, I don't believe the outcome could possibly be any better; but this was my choice of closure method. Twice now, Dr. Lane has operated on me for basal cell carcinoma, and I couldn't be more pleased with the results. After my first basal cell removal, the dermatologist had to search for the scar which was 2-1/2" long. If you want it to be done well and right the first time, he's your man.
About Dr. David Lane, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1093744096
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- University MO
- University Hlth Care
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
