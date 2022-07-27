Dr. David Lao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lao, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave # 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Folsom- Specialty Care1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr Lao is one of the best doctors I have had in many years. He listens, he cares, he understands and he does what he knows is best for you and discusses what he thinks should be done to get you into better health
- Interventional Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- Male
- 1487817383
- University Of California
- University Of California San Francisco
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Lao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lao has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lao.
