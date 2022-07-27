Overview of Dr. David Lao, MD

Dr. David Lao, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Lao works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA and Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.