Overview of Dr. David Larned, MD

Dr. David Larned, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Larned works at LARNED DAVID CLAYTON MD OFFICE in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.