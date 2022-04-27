Dr. David Larned, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larned is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Larned, MD
Overview of Dr. David Larned, MD
Dr. David Larned, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Larned works at
Dr. Larned's Office Locations
-
1
David C. Larned MD PA2300 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 3A, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 655-7600
-
2
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3185Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larned?
I had a very good chance of going blind if I didn't quit smoking. Although I had tried many, many times to quit, I couldn't kick the habit..until I saw Dr Larned. In the nicest way possible, he reminded me if I lost my eyesight, I would never be able to be the person I want to be again. My life would be totally limited. This is all very obvious, but the way Dr Larned approached it finally made it 'click'. That evening I threw out my pack of cigarettes and have been smoke free since. That was almost 4 years ago, and I still have my vision!
About Dr. David Larned, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1316938970
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larned has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larned accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larned has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larned works at
Dr. Larned has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larned on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Larned. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larned.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larned, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larned appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.