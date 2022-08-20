Overview of Dr. David Larson, DPM

Dr. David Larson, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Larson works at Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.