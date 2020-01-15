Dr. David Lasseter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasseter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lasseter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lasseter, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 103, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 609-3404
-
2
Endocrinology Consultants4868 Bridge Rd Ste 370, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 966-2529
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. He diagnosed my kidney cancer which saved my life.
About Dr. David Lasseter, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1043361835
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
