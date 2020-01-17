Dr. David Laub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Laub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Laub, MD
Dr. David Laub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Laub's Office Locations
Urology Specialists of Santa Barbara Inc.5333 Hollister Ave Ste 275, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 569-2462
David J Laub MD2320 Bath St Ste 300, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 569-2462
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
It took a number of weeks to get an appointment, typical of local demand for Urology. Excellent staff on the phone!! Straightforward first time patient paperwork. Warm first name reception by Dr. Laub. In depth discussion followed by effective endoscopic examination. No dilly dallying. Dr. Laub is incredibly skilled in this procedure. There was a monitor and he showed me what he'd found. I cannot remember a better physician visit. This was first rate. Pity he's only my Urologist, but I'm glad I've got that covered with someone as skilled and friendly as he is!
About Dr. David Laub, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Dr. Laub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laub has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Laub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laub.
