Overview of Dr. David Lauck, DO

Dr. David Lauck, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Indiana University Health North Hospital.

Dr. Lauck works at Community Health Network in Carmel, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lauck's Office Locations

    Internal Medicine Care Meridian St Carmel
    11911 N Meridian St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46032 (317) 621-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Wellness Examination
Overweight
Hypogonadism
Wellness Examination
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Hypogonadism
Wellness Examination
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. David Lauck, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1700178597
    Education & Certifications

    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lauck works at Community Health Network in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Lauck’s profile.

    Dr. Lauck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

