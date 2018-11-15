See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. David Lavine, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (33)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Lavine, MD

Dr. David Lavine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Lavine works at Fort Worth Surgery Center in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lavine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ameripath Pat 501a Corporation
    2001 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 877-4777
  2. 2
    Center for Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery
    800 8th Ave Ste 206, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 953-6267

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Lavine, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407816408
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Akron City Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hermann Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor Univ Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lavine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavine works at Fort Worth Surgery Center in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lavine’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

