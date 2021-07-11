Overview of Dr. David Law, DO

Dr. David Law, DO is an Urology Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.



Dr. Law works at Michigan Institute of Urology PC in Brownstown Twp, MI with other offices in Trenton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.