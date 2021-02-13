Dr. David Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lawrence, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lawrence, MD
Dr. David Lawrence, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Lawrence's Office Locations
Virtua Cardiology - Cherry Hill1 Brace Rd Ste C1, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 428-4100
Virtua Cardiology - Medford at Tuckerton Road200 Tuckerton Rd Ste 9, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (856) 985-4590
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have visited Dr. Lawrence twice per year since my heart attack in 2005. No unnecessary "small talk" when I visit, just the exchange of important information about my current condition and any changes that need to be made to my medication. I currently reside in Virginia but still make the 4 hour each way journey for my check-ups because I trust his judgement that has kept me alive since 2005.
About Dr. David Lawrence, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245219989
Education & Certifications
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- 1991
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lawrence speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.