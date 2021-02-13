See All Cardiologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. David Lawrence, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Lawrence, MD

Dr. David Lawrence, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Lawrence works at Virtua Cardiology - Cherry Hill in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Medford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lawrence's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Cardiology - Cherry Hill
    1 Brace Rd Ste C1, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 428-4100
  2. 2
    Virtua Cardiology - Medford at Tuckerton Road
    200 Tuckerton Rd Ste 9, Medford, NJ 08055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 985-4590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
  • Virtua Marlton Hospital
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Samaritan Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 13, 2021
    Have visited Dr. Lawrence twice per year since my heart attack in 2005. No unnecessary "small talk" when I visit, just the exchange of important information about my current condition and any changes that need to be made to my medication. I currently reside in Virginia but still make the 4 hour each way journey for my check-ups because I trust his judgement that has kept me alive since 2005.
    Philip Ambrose — Feb 13, 2021
    About Dr. David Lawrence, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245219989
    Education & Certifications

    • Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • 1991
    • Cardiovascular Disease
