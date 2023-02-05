Dr. David Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lawrence, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lawrence, MD
Dr. David Lawrence, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sikeston, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Lawrence's Office Locations
Ferguson Medical Group1012 N Main St Ste 115, Sikeston, MO 63801 Directions
Saint Francis Health Center - Dexter1212 Saint Francis Dr, Dexter, MO 63841 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter's visit went great as always! Dr. Lawrence was very caring and realy cares for his patients.
About Dr. David Lawrence, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1912985318
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- The Brooklyn Hosp Ctr
- The Brooklyn Hosp Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- Neonatology and Pediatrics
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
