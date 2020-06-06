See All Ophthalmologists in Encino, CA
Dr. David Lazar, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Lazar, MD

Dr. David Lazar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lazar works at Ophthalmology Associates of the Valley in Encino, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lazar's Office Locations

    Encino Office
    16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 750, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 990-3623
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Malibu Physical Therapy
    11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 522, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 773-8462
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Treatment frequency



Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2020
    Amazing doctor. Super knowledgeable and friendly. Takes time to explain things to you. The office is clean and modern with the latest equipment. Can't recommend him enough.
    — Jun 06, 2020
    About Dr. David Lazar, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417242975
    Education & Certifications

    • TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. David Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

