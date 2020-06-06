Dr. David Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lazar, MD
Dr. David Lazar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Encino Office16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 750, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 990-3623Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Malibu Physical Therapy11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 522, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (866) 773-8462Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Oscar Health
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing doctor. Super knowledgeable and friendly. Takes time to explain things to you. The office is clean and modern with the latest equipment. Can't recommend him enough.
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1417242975
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
